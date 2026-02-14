Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Americans attending Olympics urged to 'exercise caution' after Italian railways hit by suspected 'sabotage'

The US Department of State Consular Affairs told citizens 'avoid areas of disruption'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Railways "associated with the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics" suffered from suspected "sabotage" on Friday, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs announced Saturday.  

The Rome-Naples, Rome-Florence, and Rome-Milan high-speed lines reportedly suffered damage earlier on Saturday, the Bureau said, citing confirmation from the Italian government.

"On February 13, Italian authorities announced enhanced security measures to prevent disruptions to railway networks during the Winter Olympics. These efforts include increased patrols along the tracks and rigorous technical monitoring of railway services," the Bureau's statement posted on social media read.

Milan Olympics crowd

A general view of the Tofane mountains as the Winter Olympic Mascot, Tina, greets the crowd ahead of the Women's Alpine Downhill Skiing at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, on day two of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. ( Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Avoid areas of disruption and exercise caution when traveling by train. Utilize good situational awareness and attempt to leave any affected areas immediately," the statement continued.

Authorities were investigating burnt cables, according to Reuters.

Officials urged anyone traveling on the lines to be extra cautious and allow additional travel time.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini condemned the acts.

"These are hateful criminal acts aimed at workers and at Italy," he said, via Reuters. "I hope that no one plays down or tries to justify these crimes which put lives at risk."

Olympic podium

General view as gold medalist Xandra Velzeboer of Team Netherlands, silver medalist Arianna Fontana of Team Italy and bronze medalist Courtney Sarault of Team Canada participate in the national anthem during the medal ceremony for the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m on day six of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 12, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

National police said that these were "definitely criminal acts."

Similar incidents occurred earlier in the Games, with BBC reporting that severed cables and an explosive device were found between Bologna and Venice.

"These actions of unprecedented seriousness do not in any way tarnish Italy's image in the world, an image that the Games will make even more compelling and positive," Salvini said at the time of the first incident.

Olympic athletes

A general view inside the Arena during the Figure Skating Team Event Men Single Skating - Short Program of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan.  (Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Games conclude on Feb. 22, a week from Sunday.

