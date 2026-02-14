Americans attending Olympics urged to 'exercise caution' after Italian railways hit by suspected 'sabotage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Railways "associated with the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics" suffered from suspected "sabotage" on Friday, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs announced Saturday.

The Rome-Naples, Rome-Florence, and Rome-Milan high-speed lines reportedly suffered damage earlier on Saturday, the Bureau said, citing confirmation from the Italian government.

"On February 13, Italian authorities announced enhanced security measures to prevent disruptions to railway networks during the Winter Olympics. These efforts include increased patrols along the tracks and rigorous technical monitoring of railway services," the Bureau's statement posted on social media read.

"Avoid areas of disruption and exercise caution when traveling by train. Utilize good situational awareness and attempt to leave any affected areas immediately," the statement continued.

Authorities were investigating burnt cables, according to Reuters.

Officials urged anyone traveling on the lines to be extra cautious and allow additional travel time.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini condemned the acts.

"These are hateful criminal acts aimed at workers and at Italy," he said, via Reuters. "I hope that no one plays down or tries to justify these crimes which put lives at risk."

National police said that these were "definitely criminal acts."

Similar incidents occurred earlier in the Games, with BBC reporting that severed cables and an explosive device were found between Bologna and Venice.

"These actions of unprecedented seriousness do not in any way tarnish Italy's image in the world, an image that the Games will make even more compelling and positive," Salvini said at the time of the first incident.

The Games conclude on Feb. 22, a week from Sunday.

