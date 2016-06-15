Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Carson Wentz had to get busted out of a gas station bathroom in New Jersey

By Allyssa Lee | FoxSports
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to the media at the NovaCare Complex on May 13, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to the media at the NovaCare Complex on May 13, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Carson Wentz found himself in maybe the most uncompromising position on Wednesday -- locked in a gas station bathroom somewhere within the state of New Jersey.

The second overall draft pick out of North Dakota State University tweeted this breathless post of thanks to the handy gas station attendants who used their MacGyver-type wiles to help bust him out:

One imagines the garden shears were to break the lock and the leg kick was to Chuck Norris the heck out of the door to break Wentz free.