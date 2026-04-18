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WrestleMania

Bron Breakker crushes Seth Rollins with two spears in epic return at WrestleMania 42

Gunther forced Rollins to tap out in a sleeper hold after Breakker's interference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Seth Rollins was supposed to be going up against Gunther at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night but he wasn’t expecting a freight train to run through him.

Rollins appeared to be in the driver’s seat toward the end of the match. He hit Gunther with a pedigree on the announce table and followed up with a storm. All he had to do was get Gunther back in the ring and finish the job. As the referee tended to Gunther, a wild Bron Breakker appeared.

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Bron Breakker performing at WrestleMania 42 Night 1 in Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

Bron Breakker performs during WrestleMania 42 Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (WWE)

Breakker ran down the side of the entrance ramp at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at full speed and tore through Rollins with a gnarly spear. He rolled Rollins back in the ring, spat on him and waited for Gunther to finish the job.

Gunther put Rollins in a sleeper hold, forcing "The Revolutionary" to tap out.

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Wrestler Gunther with arm raised by referee at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Gunther has his arm raised by the referee after defeating Seth Rollins during their match on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Gunther walked to the back as the winner. Breakker was hung around to pick apart the scraps.

Breakker sprinted back down the ramp and hit Rollins with another crushing spear, stunning the crowd.

Breakker has been out of action for a few weeks with an injury, likely costing him a match of some kind at WrestleMania 42. Nevertheless, he still had bad blood with Rollins as their rivalry turned up a notch.

Seth Rollins entering arena at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Seth Rollins enters the arena before his match against Gunther on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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This will not be the last of Breakker and Rollins. On the flip side, Paul Heyman will now owe Gunther a favor. It’ll will be interesting to see how the favor gets cashed in.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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