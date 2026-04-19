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WrestleMania

WWE star Bianca Belair announces pregnancy at WrestleMania 42

The WWE star hadn't appeared on programming since serving as a special guest referee at Evolution in July 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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LAS VEGAS – Bianca Belair has put together an iconic in-ring career with WWE, but bad luck struck during her WrestleMania 41 match last year as she suffered broken fingers.

Belair returned to be the special guest referee for a match at Evolution in July for a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi. Since then, Belair hadn’t been seen on WWE programming – until Saturday.

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Bianca Belair announcing her pregnancy at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Bianca Belair announces her pregnancy during WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

She made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42 after John Cena announced that more than 50,800 were in attendance for the event. She walked down the ramp to the cheers of fans who had been waiting a while for her to return to the ring.

Belair had a different kind of announcement to make. She revealed to the WWE Universe she was pregnant with her first child.

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Bianca Belair making her entrance at WrestleMania 42 in Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

Bianca Belair makes her entrance during WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

"It ain’t WrestleMania without a few surprises, right? So, John, I think we need to add one more to the attendance list," she said while unveiling her baby bump.

It will be the first child for the three-time women’s champion. She is married to fellow WWE wrestler Montez Ford. The two have been married since 2018. She’s the stepmother of Ford’s two children.

Belair and Ford’s child is their first together.

"This means the world to me," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Bianca Belair smiling during NXT event at Full Sail University in Winter Park Florida

Bianca Belair smiles during NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., on Sept. 16, 2025. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE)

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Several pro wrestlers congratulated her, including Raquel Rodriguez, Nattie Niedhart, Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson and Blake Monroe.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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