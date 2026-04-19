Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

WrestleMania

WWE star Cody Rhodes suffers nasty swollen eye after Randy Orton kick at WrestleMania 42

Orton brutalized Rhodes after losing a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo: WrestleMania is the 'Super Bowl of pro wrestling' Video

WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo: WrestleMania is the 'Super Bowl of pro wrestling'

WWE NXT star Tony D'Angelo likens WrestleMania to the Super Bowl in an interview with Fox News Digital.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAS VEGAS – Cody Rhodes left the ring with more than he bargained for on Saturday night after defeating Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Orton hit Rhodes with the title belt and punt-kicked him in the head following the match. Rhodes was laid out in the middle of the ring as his music blared throughout Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE’s medical staff came out to check on "The American Nightmare."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Randy Orton entering arena before wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium

Randy Orton enters the arena before his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE later revealed on social media that Rhodes was dealing with a nasty swollen left eye following the match.

https://x.com/WWE/status/2045693211918676040

Rhodes won the match, but it wasn’t easy. He had to deal with Pat McAfee as a continued nuisance in his feud with Orton. McAfee started the match by hitting Rhodes with a microphone. But he would later be carried out on a stretcher after being put through the announce table by Jelly Roll.

Cody Rhodes celebrating victory in wrestling ring at Allegiant Stadium

Cody Rhodes celebrates his victory against Randy Orton during the Undisputed WWE Championship match on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE STARS REVEAL WHAT MAKES WRESTLEMANIA SO SPECIAL: 'IT'S THE SUPER BOWL OF PRO WRESTLING'

McAfee returned, only to receive an RKO from Orton.

Rhodes picked up the victory a year after he dropped the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He’s been the champion for a few weeks, winning the title back in March from Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton making contact with Cody Rhodes during a wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium

Randy Orton makes contact with Cody Rhodes during their Undisputed WWE Championship match on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The next few weeks will determine who will be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes will definitely be feeling more banged up than usual after a bloody war with Orton to cap WrestleMania 42 Night 1.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue