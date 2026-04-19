WWE star Cody Rhodes suffers nasty swollen eye after Randy Orton kick at WrestleMania 42

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Cody Rhodes left the ring with more than he bargained for on Saturday night after defeating Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Orton hit Rhodes with the title belt and punt-kicked him in the head following the match. Rhodes was laid out in the middle of the ring as his music blared throughout Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE’s medical staff came out to check on "The American Nightmare."

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WWE later revealed on social media that Rhodes was dealing with a nasty swollen left eye following the match.

https://x.com/WWE/status/2045693211918676040

Rhodes won the match, but it wasn’t easy. He had to deal with Pat McAfee as a continued nuisance in his feud with Orton. McAfee started the match by hitting Rhodes with a microphone. But he would later be carried out on a stretcher after being put through the announce table by Jelly Roll.

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McAfee returned, only to receive an RKO from Orton.

Rhodes picked up the victory a year after he dropped the championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He’s been the champion for a few weeks, winning the title back in March from Drew McIntyre.

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The next few weeks will determine who will be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes will definitely be feeling more banged up than usual after a bloody war with Orton to cap WrestleMania 42 Night 1.