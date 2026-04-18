Cody Rhodes retains Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, but Randy Orton gets last licks

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Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton put on a pure wrestling match at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night in Las Vegas and the looming distraction was eliminated for the most part.

Pat McAfee entered the ring with Orton to begin the match. The presence of the ESPN commentator was clearly a sore spot for fans as he received some of the loudest boos of the night at Allegiant Stadium. He attacked Rhodes with a microphone to start the match.

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Once Rhodes got his bearings, he pushed Orton to the side and turned his attention to McAfee. He cleared off the announce table, placed McAfee on it. He allowed Jelly Roll to hit an elbow drop onto the former NFL player. McAfee was booed as he was carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

The match finally began. It moved a slow, but calculated pace for the most part. Rhodes, who normally doesn’t target his ailing opponents, kept working Orton’s back for the entire match. The crowd watched silently as Rhodes and Orton traded blows and tried to gain advantage on one another.

It wasn’t until Rhodes pushed Orton into the ring post outside of the squared circle where the crowd finally woke up. Orton was busted open. Rhodes tried to steal Orton’s finisher and give him an RKO but it was countered. Orton then stole Rhodes’ tactic and hit "The American Nightmare" with a Cross Rhodes.

Moments later, Rhodes finally hit Orton with an RKO. But still, no fall. Orton responded with an RKO of his own. He could smell his 15th WWE championship, but Rhodes kicked out.

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Orton got Rhodes again and hit him again with an RKO. The match wore on and Charles Robinson was eventually hit with an RKO. There was no referee. Orton tried to kick Rhodes in the groin reminiscent of what McAfee did to him on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

Rhodes countered and kicked Orton in the groin instead. Rhodes went to the top rope when Orton came out of nowhere with the RKO once more. There was no referee to count, until McAfee made a miraculous recovery.

McAfee sprinted down to the ring and counted for Orton, but Rhodes kicked out at two.

McAfee tried to yell at Orton to continue his attack, but Orton nailed McAfee with an RKO. Rhodes took advantage of Orton taking his eye off the ball for a split-second. Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes and pinned Orton for the win to retain the championship.

The exhausted and bloody competitors caught their breath in the ring, but Orton was far from finished. He grabbed the belt from Rhodes and hit him with it.

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Orton ended the night with a punt kick to Rhodes’ head, ending Night 1.