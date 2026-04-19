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WrestleMania

ESPN's Stephen A Smith hears boos from WrestleMania 42 crowd

Danhausen 'cursed' Stephen A Smith on ESPN earlier in the week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse' Video

WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse'

WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that the "curse" on the New York Mets has yet to fully be lifted.

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LAS VEGAS – Danhausen’s curse may be real after all – just ask Stephen A. Smith and the New York Mets.

While the latter dropped their 10th game in a row, Smith got his share of the curse on Saturday night during Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. Smith was in attendance for WWE’s premier event of the year and heard massive boos from the crowd.

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Stephen A. Smith standing at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 Night 1

Stephen A. Smith attends WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

Smith was sitting ringside to watch the action. The ESPN star appeared on the videoboard above the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He appeared to embrace the reaction and smiled through it.

The boos came after Danhausen appeared on "First Take" on Friday – much to the chagrin of the sports pundit. Smith appeared perplexed by Danhausen’s appearance. Smith said he heard about Danhausen and called him a "bad luck charm."

Danhausen said Smith had been "rude" to him and put the dreaded "curse" on the commentator.

WWE STAR DANHAUSEN SAYS METS 'CURSE' ISN'T EXACTLY LIFTED AS TEAM DROPS NINTH STRAIGHT GAME

Stephen A. Smith standing at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 Night 1 in Las Vegas

Stephen A. Smith attends WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

Smith is far from the only one dealing with the effects of the "curse."

Danhausen agreed to "un-curse" the Mets during their losing streak. However, he told Fox News Digital earlier this week that there was a reason why the curse’s removal didn’t take full effect.

"I did un-curse the Mets. But it didn’t work because, I believe it was Brian Gewirtz who did not pay Danhausen. He did not send me my money so it did not take full effect," Danhausen said. "Once I have the money, perhaps it will actually work because right now it’s probably about a half of an un-cursing. It’s like a layaway situation."

Danhausen entering the arena before a wrestling match at SAP Center in San Jose, California

Danhausen enters the arena before his match against Kit Wilson during SmackDown at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on April 10, 2026. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

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On "Friday Night SmackDown," WWE stars like The Miz and Kit Wilson were also targets of Danhausen’s curse.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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