WWE star Trick Williams talks WrestleMania 42 match: 'I’ve been training my whole life for this moment'

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Trick Williams has been one of WWE’s biggest rising stars since he was elevated to the main roster earlier this year.

Williams’ presentation – from his mink coat to his "lemon-pepper steppers" to his entrance music – has been able to capture pro wrestling fans’ attention for all the right reasons. He was able to earn his way into the United States Championship picture and will be going up against Sami Zayn for the title at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday.

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It will be Williams’ debut at WrestleMania, but he’s feeling at ease going into the match.

"I’m feeling good man, I’m on cloud nine," he told Fox News Digital. "My family is coming to see me at my first WrestleMania. I’m facing Sami Zayn – the ‘gingerbread man.’

"It’s personal. No disrespect to Sami Zayn, a lotta disrespect, but no disrespect because he’s great in his own right. He’s definitely a future Hall of Famer, multiple championship runs and everything like that. But on Sunday night, Night 2, all that goes out the window. It’s Trick Willy time."

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Williams said that his quick trajectory on the SmackDown roster and his appetite to be the best is why he has the edge going into the match.

"I’m hungry," he said. "I haven’t been here before. Sami’s done this for a very, very long time. He still has things he wants to accomplish. But look, I’m hungrier than ever. I’ve fought my way to get into this position.

"They’re saying, ‘Oh this is a five-year thing for Trick, he ain’t that experienced.’ No, this is a 31-year thing. I’ve been training my whole life for this moment right here, for everybody to see on Sunday night. He doesn’t want it the way I want it. Everybody’s gonna see that."

Zayn is one of the best pro wrestlers in the industry. While the crowd has turned on him in recent weeks, Zayn may be the favorite going into the match because he’s a veteran in the game.

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WrestleMania Night 2 is set for Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.