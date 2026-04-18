Liv Morgan returns to the top of women’s division with WrestleMania 42 win over Stephanie Vaquer

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Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer beat each other up for weeks on end. Morgan was on the receiving end of a head bump in one backstage segment thanks to Vaquer.

Sometimes, revenge on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" is the sweetest thing that could happen.

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Morgan defeated Vaquer with the help of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become a three-time holder of the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42. Perez and Rodriguez provided the outside interference Morgan needed to take advantage of Vaquer.

As Morgan, Perez and Rodriguez were outside of the ring, Vaquer hit a springboard crossbody. But she was only able to take out Perez and Rodriguez. Morgan went on the attack from there.

WWE STARS REVEAL WHAT MAKES WRESTLEMANIA SO SPECIAL: 'IT'S THE SUPER BOWL OF PRO WRESTLING'

Morgan got back in the ring and set up Vaquer for Oblivion. She hit it clean for the second time and pinned Vaquer for the win.

Morgan last won the World Women’s Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. She held it until Jan. 6, 2025, losing it to Rhea Ripley on the Netflix debut. A subsequent injury forced Morgan out of action, but she made her return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

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Since then, she’s been on a roll and after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, Morgan is now a champion again.