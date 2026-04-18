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WrestleMania

Liv Morgan returns to the top of women’s division with WrestleMania 42 win over Stephanie Vaquer

Morgan returned from injury and won the Royal Rumble before reclaiming the title she lost to Rhea Ripley in January 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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LAS VEGAS – Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer beat each other up for weeks on end. Morgan was on the receiving end of a head bump in one backstage segment thanks to Vaquer.

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Liv Morgan kicking Stephanie Vaquer during a wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium

Liv Morgan kicks Stephanie Vaquer during their Women's World Championship match on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Morgan defeated Vaquer with the help of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become a three-time holder of the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42. Perez and Rodriguez provided the outside interference Morgan needed to take advantage of Vaquer.

As Morgan, Perez and Rodriguez were outside of the ring, Vaquer hit a springboard crossbody. But she was only able to take out Perez and Rodriguez. Morgan went on the attack from there.

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Liv Morgan celebrating Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Liv Morgan celebrates Dominik Mysterio after he defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new Women’s World Champion on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Morgan got back in the ring and set up Vaquer for Oblivion. She hit it clean for the second time and pinned Vaquer for the win.

Morgan last won the World Women’s Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. She held it until Jan. 6, 2025, losing it to Rhea Ripley on the Netflix debut. A subsequent injury forced Morgan out of action, but she made her return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Liv Morgan kicking Stephanie Vaquer during a wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium

Liv Morgan kicks Stephanie Vaquer during their Women's World Championship match on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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Since then, she’s been on a roll and after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, Morgan is now a champion again.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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