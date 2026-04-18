Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

WrestleMania

ISHOWSPEED shows off incredible athleticism with Speed Slash from ring post onto Logan Paul at WrestleMania 42

LA Knight and the Usos set up the streamer to deliver the move after saving him from Paul's attack

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
WWE's Danhausen: WrestleMania is the 'No 1 thing in the wrestling world' Video

WWE's Danhausen: WrestleMania is the 'No 1 thing in the wrestling world'

WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that WrestleMania is the "dream" for pro wrestlers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAS VEGAS – Popular streamer ISHOWSPEED didn’t want to be involved in a six-man tag team match with Logan Paul and Austin Theory against Jey and Jimmy Uso and LA Knight at WrestleMania 42 in the first place. But after costing Knight a victory on Raw in the weeks prior, he seemingly had to.

He entered Allegiant Stadium with Paul and Theory to a barrage of boos. It was unclear how he was going to move in the ring with his lone appearance coming at the Royal Rumble and being absolutely crushed by Bron Breakker.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LA Knight celebrating in the ring at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

LA Knight celebrates after defeating The Vision and IShowSpeed by pinfall on the first night of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speed moved fine, hitting Knight with a body slam. His ultimate sin came at the end of the match when he pushed Knight into Paul to knock him off the apron. Theory yelled at Paul, taking exception to the move. As Theory had Knight in a headlock, Speed was hesitant to attack Knight.

Instead, Knight threw Theory into Speed and hit a BFT on Theory to win the match.

WWE STARS REVEAL WHAT MAKES WRESTLEMANIA SO SPECIAL: 'IT'S THE SUPER BOWL OF PRO WRESTLING'

LA Knight landing a punch against Logan Paul in a wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium

LA Knight lands a punch against Logan Paul during night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The moment was far from over as Paul attacked Speed at the end of the match. Paul cleared the Spanish announce table, angling to jump from the top rope and put Speed through it. Instead, Knight and the Usos saved Speed from Paul’s attack. The Usos hit a 1D on Paul and the trio set Speed up to do a little bit of his own damage.

Knight held Paul on the announce table that he cleared. Speed went up to the top of ring post.

Speed hit a jaw-dropping Speed Splash, sending the Las Vegas crowd into a frenzy.

"Holy s---!" the crowd was heard chanting.

Austin Theory, IShowSpeed and Logan Paul entering arena at WrestleMania 42

Austin Theory, IShowSpeed and Logan Paul enter the arena during the first night of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Knight and the Usos brought Speed back into the ring to celebrate. Even though Speed may have been on the losing side, he got a positive WrestleMania moment out of it.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue