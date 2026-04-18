Paige makes triumphant WWE return at WrestleMania 42, captures tag titles with Brie Bella

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WrestleMania can still provide some unexpected moments, and it showed Saturday night.

Ahead of the start of the fatal four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Nikki Bella came out with Brie Bella and announced she could no longer participate in the match because of an ankle injury.

She said, however, she called a friend for backup.

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Paige’s music hit and the crowd at WrestleMania 42 went absolutely berserk. Paige would team up with Brie Bella for the match against champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Bella started the match for her team. The crowd was eager for Bella to tag in Paige, and when she did, the crowd went wild. Paige took care Jax before Bliss went on the attack.

Flair tried to help Bliss, but was hit with Nikki Bella’s crutch. Bliss had Paige in position for a top-rope move but took her eye off Paige enough for her to recover. Paige countered Bliss and hit the RamPaige. She pinned Bliss for the win.

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Paige and Brie Bella became the new tag team champions.

Paige started at Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 before moving up to the NXT brand. She made her WWE debut in 2014 when she challenged AJ Lee for the Divas Championship. Paige won the match and became the youngest Divas champion at age 21.

She would help usher in a new generation of women’s wrestlers in 2015 as part of the women’s revolution. But neck injuries sidelined her for two years.

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It’s been eight years since Paige wrestled in a WWE ring and in 2026, she’s a champion.