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WrestleMania

Paige makes triumphant WWE return at WrestleMania 42, captures tag titles with Brie Bella

The former Divas champion hadn't wrestled in a WWE ring since neck injuries sidelined her career in 2018

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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LAS VEGAS – WrestleMania can still provide some unexpected moments, and it showed Saturday night.

Ahead of the start of the fatal four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Nikki Bella came out with Brie Bella and announced she could no longer participate in the match because of an ankle injury.

She said, however, she called a friend for backup.

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Brie Bella and Paige celebrating with Nikki Bella at Allegiant Stadium

Brie Bella and Paige celebrate their win with Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

Paige’s music hit and the crowd at WrestleMania 42 went absolutely berserk. Paige would team up with Brie Bella for the match against champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Bella started the match for her team. The crowd was eager for Bella to tag in Paige, and when she did, the crowd went wild. Paige took care Jax before Bliss went on the attack.

Flair tried to help Bliss, but was hit with Nikki Bella’s crutch. Bliss had Paige in position for a top-rope move but took her eye off Paige enough for her to recover. Paige countered Bliss and hit the RamPaige. She pinned Bliss for the win.

Charlotte Flair faces off with Paige in a wrestling ring at Allegiant Stadium

Charlotte Flair faces off with Paige during WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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Paige and Brie Bella became the new tag team champions.

Paige started at Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 before moving up to the NXT brand. She made her WWE debut in 2014 when she challenged AJ Lee for the Divas Championship. Paige won the match and became the youngest Divas champion at age 21.

She would help usher in a new generation of women’s wrestlers in 2015 as part of the women’s revolution. But neck injuries sidelined her for two years.

Paige and Brie Bella entering Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 Night 1

Paige and Brie Bella make their entrance during WrestleMania 42 Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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It’s been eight years since Paige wrestled in a WWE ring and in 2026, she’s a champion.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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