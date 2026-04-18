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NFL Draft

Giants trade star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Bengals in draft week blockbuster

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh now holds the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks in the upcoming draft

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a package that includes the 10th pick in this year's NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence, 28, was seeking a new contract, but is also coming off his first season of missing the Pro Bowl since 2021.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II gesturing on field at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II gestures during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 9, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Reports emerged that Lawrence wanted to be traded from New York in recent weeks as new head coach John Harbaugh looks to reshape the team.

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The burly 340-pound defensive lineman is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been with the Giants through some rough seasons. Despite that, he’s been one of their better defensive players since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Clemson.

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Dexter Lawrence warming up on the field at MetLife Stadium

Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants warms up before agame against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium Sept. 21, 2025. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Lawrence has 30½ sacks, 15 pass breakups and 341 tackles in 109 career games with New York.

Last season, Lawrence played in all 17 games for the first time in his career. He had an interception to go along with 31 tackles and a half-sack.

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Dexter Lawrence II warming up on the field at Acrisure Stadium.

Dexter Lawrence II of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old player signed a four-year contract extension with the Giants in 2023, reportedly worth $87.5 million. He has two years left on his current deal. He would be paid $18.5 million in 2026 and $15.5 million if a new deal isn’t negotiated.

Now, the Giants enter the first NFL Draft of Harbaugh's tenure with the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks, and Harbaugh has authority over the team's draft decisions.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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