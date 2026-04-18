Giants trade star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Bengals in draft week blockbuster

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The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a package that includes the 10th pick in this year's NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence, 28, was seeking a new contract, but is also coming off his first season of missing the Pro Bowl since 2021.

Reports emerged that Lawrence wanted to be traded from New York in recent weeks as new head coach John Harbaugh looks to reshape the team.

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The burly 340-pound defensive lineman is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been with the Giants through some rough seasons. Despite that, he’s been one of their better defensive players since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Clemson .

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Lawrence has 30½ sacks, 15 pass breakups and 341 tackles in 109 career games with New York.

Last season, Lawrence played in all 17 games for the first time in his career. He had an interception to go along with 31 tackles and a half-sack.

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The 28-year-old player signed a four-year contract extension with the Giants in 2023, reportedly worth $87.5 million. He has two years left on his current deal. He would be paid $18.5 million in 2026 and $15.5 million if a new deal isn’t negotiated.

Now, the Giants enter the first NFL Draft of Harbaugh's tenure with the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks, and Harbaugh has authority over the team's draft decisions.