Skydiver's parachute gets stuck on scoreboard at Virginia Tech spring game in harrowing scene

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A skydiver at the Virginia Tech spring football game was stranded midair after his parachute got stuck on the scoreboard during his descent in a harrowing scene Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The skydiver tried to steer toward the field but was working against the wind. The skydiver’s parachute got stuck on the top of the scoreboard, leaving him suspended in midair and delaying the game as emergency personnel hustled to step in.

Emergency personnel used a crane to remove the skydiver from the scoreboard.

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"We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being," Virginia Tech posted on social media.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional response."

Virginia Tech football is entering its first season under head coach James Franklin.

The team hired Franklin after firing Brent Pry after an 0-3 start. After firing Pry, the team went 3-6, finishing 3-9 on the season.

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The Hokies went 10-4 in 2016 and 9-4 in 2017 but have mostly been a middling team since then, finishing above .500 just twice since the 2018 season.

Penn State fired Franklin last season after three straight losses, a skid that ended with a 30-24 overtime loss to Oregon at home, and the team never bounced back.

The team’s second loss came on the road, when it lost 42-37 to UCLA, which entered the game at 0-4. The third loss came in a 22-21 defeat to Northwestern at home, dropping Penn State to 3-3. Franklin was fired a day later.

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Franklin was largely successful at Penn State during the regular season, going 104-45, but he was never able to win a national championship. Franklin won the Rose Bowl in 2022, the Cotton Bowl in 2019 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2017.

Dating back to Franklin’s three seasons at Vanderbilt, the veteran coach is 8-7 in bowl games.

Franklin will look to turn things around at Virginia Tech.

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