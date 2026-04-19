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WrestleMania

NFL star George Kittle intercepts NBA player Tyrese Haliburton's beer WrestleMania 42

The NFL and NBA stars were in the crowd for Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the WWE crowd went wild

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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LAS VEGAS – One of the best WrestleMania 42 moments on Saturday night occurred outside of the ring.

NFL star George Kittle and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton were among the professional athletes in attendance for Night 1 of the event, which later featured Cody Rhodes retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event.

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George Kittle and Tyrese Haliburton standing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

George Kittle and Tyrese Haliburton attend WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE/Getty Images)

Kittle and Haliburton were showcased as two stars who were at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the event. Haliburton was about to drink his beer when Kittle intercepted it away and chugged it for him. The WWE crowd was frenzied after Kittle’s steal.

https://x.com/netflixsports/status/2045632212922728821

Both Kittle and Haliburton are major WWE fans and have been at multiple events, including getting involved in matches.

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George Kittle standing at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 Night 1

George Kittle attends WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

Kittle clotheslined The Miz at WrestleMania 39. He previously revealed he’s a big fan of Penta, who is defending his Intercontinental Championship in a six-man ladder match on Sunday.

Haliburton previously went face-to-face with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on an episode of "Friday Night SmackDown."

For now, it doesn’t appear as though either will enter a WWE ring anytime soon.

Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in January, ending his 2026 season with the San Francisco 49ers on a sour note.

George Kittle and Chuck Zito standing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

George Kittle and Chuck Zito attend WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE/Getty Images)

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Haliburton is also recovering from a torn Achilies he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year. He also opened up about battling shingles as he tries to return to the floor for the Indiana Pacers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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