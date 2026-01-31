Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Australian Open

Elena Rybakina defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to win first Australian Open title

The 26-year-old tennis pro earns redemption after previous loss to Sabalenka in Australia in 2023

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elena Rybakina stunned top-ranked women’s tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday to win her first Australian Open and her second Grand Slam title, earning redemption after her previous loss to Sabalenka in 2023. 

Rybakina, 26, rallied from 3-0 in the third set to defeat Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and win her second title since claiming her first at Wimbledon in 2022. 

Elena Rybakina plays a backhand

Elena Rybakina plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka during the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

"It’s an incredible achievement, I’m super happy and proud," Rybakina said of her win, speaking to the media after the match. "It was a really tough battle and I didn’t expect to turn it around… Aryna is a very tough opponent, but I’m super happy that this time I’m holding the trophy." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rybakina had a chance against Sabalenka in 2023, but it would be Sabalenka’s first of back-to-back Australian Open titles.

"Last time, I was close but I did not really play that well," Rybakina recalled. "I knew even today if I get a chance to lead that I will need to try some risky shots and just go for it." 

It was a tough loss for Sabalenka, who fell in last year’s Australian Open final to American tennis star Madison Keys.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

ARYNA SABALENKA ADDRESSES UKRAINIAN OPPONENT'S DECISION TO SKIP HANDSHAKE AFTER AUSTRALIAN OPEN SEMIFINAL

"Of course, I have regrets. When you lead 3-Love and then it felt like in a few seconds it was 3-4, and I was down with a break — it was very fast," Sabalenka said. "Great tennis from her. Maybe not so smart for me.

]"But as I say, today I’m a loser, maybe tomorrow I’m a winner. Hopefully I’ll be more of a winner this season than a loser. Hoping right now and praying."

Saturday’s win moved Rybakina into the No. 3 spot.

Elena Rybakina holds trophy

Elena Rybakina holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup aloft after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue