Elena Rybakina defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to win first Australian Open title

Elena Rybakina stunned top-ranked women’s tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday to win her first Australian Open and her second Grand Slam title, earning redemption after her previous loss to Sabalenka in 2023.

Rybakina, 26, rallied from 3-0 in the third set to defeat Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and win her second title since claiming her first at Wimbledon in 2022.

"It’s an incredible achievement, I’m super happy and proud," Rybakina said of her win, speaking to the media after the match. "It was a really tough battle and I didn’t expect to turn it around… Aryna is a very tough opponent, but I’m super happy that this time I’m holding the trophy."

Rybakina had a chance against Sabalenka in 2023, but it would be Sabalenka’s first of back-to-back Australian Open titles.

"Last time, I was close but I did not really play that well," Rybakina recalled. "I knew even today if I get a chance to lead that I will need to try some risky shots and just go for it."

It was a tough loss for Sabalenka, who fell in last year’s Australian Open final to American tennis star Madison Keys.

"Of course, I have regrets. When you lead 3-Love and then it felt like in a few seconds it was 3-4, and I was down with a break — it was very fast," Sabalenka said. "Great tennis from her. Maybe not so smart for me.

]"But as I say, today I’m a loser, maybe tomorrow I’m a winner. Hopefully I’ll be more of a winner this season than a loser. Hoping right now and praying."

Saturday’s win moved Rybakina into the No. 3 spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.