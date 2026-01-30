Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open final after stunning win over Jannik Sinner in historic title pursuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The only thing Novak Djokovic is "chasing" is records.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner earned the chance to extend his title record, including his current Australian Open record, after he stunned world No. 2 Jannik Sinner in the men’s semifinals on Friday in a five-set thriller.

The 38-year-old Serbian tennis star defeated the defending two-time champion 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the men’s final where he will face top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz.

"I’m lost for words right now, to be honest," an emotional Djokovic said during an on-court interview, as the crowd erupted into "Novak" chants. "It feels surreal, to be honest, playing almost four hours. It’s almost 2 a.m."

"The level of intensity and I guess the quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win against him tonight," he continued. "I have tremendous respect for him, an incredible player. He pushes you to the very limit, which is what he did tonight to me."

Djokovic fended off 16 of the 18 break points he faced against Sinner and ended a run of five losses to the Italian tennis star. It also marked the end of a run of four semifinal exits for Djokovic at the majors.

"He’s won 24 Grand Slams and we know each other very well – how we play, so I always said, never [underestimate him] because I feel like he’s the greatest player for many, many years," Sinner said when asked if he was surprised by Djokovic’s performance on Friday.

Earlier this week, Djokovic sparred with a reporter after advancing to the semis with a walkover match against fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti. The reporter suggested that Djokovic began his career "chasing" Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and now at the "back end" of his career, he was "chasing" Sinner and Alcaraz.

"I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense?" he interrupted. "So, I’m always the chaser and never being chased?"

The reporter then conceded, "In the meantime, you won 24 Grand Slams," to which Djokovic responded with a smile, "Thanks, it's worth saying that sometimes. Right?"

Djokovic gave his rivals their flowers, but noted that he found the suggestion "disrespectful."

"Well, I find it a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between the times when I started ‘chasing,’ as you say, Rafa and Roger and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik. There’s probably about a 15-year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams."

He later added, "I don't feel like I'm chasing. I'm creating my own history."

And history could be made on Sunday in the men’s final. A win would extend Djokovic’s record to an unprecedented 25 Grand Slam titles, and his 10-title record at the Australian Open to 11.

"Let the God decide the winner," he said of those odds.