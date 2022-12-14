Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave of absence amid disappointing season

Keim's roster was expected to be a playoff contender this season, but the Cardinals haven't looked as such

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team to reportedly deal with "health-related" issues. 

In Keim’s absence, NFL Network reports that vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will take over Keim’s duties. 

It is unclear what health-related issue Keim is dealing with. 

General manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17. 

General manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Keim put a Cardinals team together this offseason that was expected to make a playoff push at this point in the season, even with DeAndre Hopkins forced to miss the first few games due to violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. 

However, Keim watched as his Cardinals fell to 4-9 at home on Monday night. To make matters worse, his franchise quarter who he signed to a five-year, $230 million deal this past offseason, suffered a torn ACL on just the third play of the game, ending his season. 

CARDINALS' KYLER MURRAY SUFFERS TORN ACL IN LOSS TO PATRIOTS: REPORT

The Cardinals have lost three in a row, and with just four games left to play, playoffs is an afterthought. 

Keim, 50, has been the Cardinals’ GM since 2013, and in recent seasons, has been aggressive in building his roster around Murray. He landed Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans before the 2020 season to get Murray a top wide receiver to throw to. 

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim looks on before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim looks on before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

He’s also built a solid defense that plays fast with Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons in the mix. J.J. Watt was also acquired to give the defensive line a boost as well as locker room leadership. 

But injuries and being on the wrong side of close games has been the theme this season after going 11-6 with a playoff berth last year – Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round. 

Fingers will be pointed this offseason after a disappointing campaign, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury likely to get the brunt of them. But it’s still Keim’s roster at the end of the day. 

General Manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals watches pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

General Manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals watches pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If the season were to end now, the Cardinals would own the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

