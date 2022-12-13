Cardinals' Kyler Murray suffers torn ACL in loss to Patriots: report

The Arizona Cardinals’ fears regarding the knee injury quarterback Kyler Murray suffered on Monday night have been confirmed.

MRI testing on Monday showed that Murray did suffer a torn ACL on the third play of the game against the New England Patriots, per ESPN. His 2022-23 season is now over.

Murray scrambled out to his right on the Cardinals’ opening drive, and as he went to make a cut past a Patriots defender, Murray hit the grass and looked to be in immediate pain.

After a TV break, Murray was seen on a cart with the entire Arizona team consoling him as he placed a towel over his head in disappointment.

That moment all but confirmed Murray’s fear that he was done for the season, and reports throughout the game said there was "little doubt" Murray didn’t have a serious injury.

The Cardinals had to rely on backup Colt McCoy for the rest of the game, which Arizona lost, 27-13. They will now likely go with him the rest of this season as Murray looks ahead to recovery in time for training camp.

The Cardinals wished Murray a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Murray was able to only complete one pass for nine yards before leaving the game. The injury now ends a disappointing season for the man who just signed a five-year, $230 million extension with the Cardinals to remain their franchise quarterback after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray finishes the season just 3-8 as a starter (he gets the loss for Monday night despite barely playing), as he threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions and owned a 66.4% completion rate.

All the Cardinals’ struggles this season can’t fall on Murray’s shoulders, as fingers can be pointed in multiple directions. Being that the Cardinals did give him a lucrative extension, though, Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have gotten most of the flak from fans.

Murray hasn’t been able to play a full season since his sophomore campaign in 2020, when he threw for 3,971 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 11 rushing scores as well.

McCoy is 1-1 in two starts this season, winning his first against the Los Angeles Rams and losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City in Week 11.