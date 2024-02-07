Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS

Caitlyn Jenner rips 'narcissist' Lia Thomas' attempt to overturn policy on transgender athletes

Jenner won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner slams swimmer Lia Thomas Video

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner slams swimmer Lia Thomas

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympian and Fox News contributor, slammed former collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas' attempt to challenge a ruling from the World Aquatics that directly impacts transgender athletes.

The policy essentially restricts transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Thomas was born a male but identifies as a female. During a recent edition of OutKick's "Gaines For Girls" podcast, Jenner, who also identifies as a transgender woman, described Thomas as "a nobody" and a "narcissist."

"Lia Thomas coming back, honestly, I think she’s a narcissist. I think she just wants the publicity," Jenner told Gaines. "I think she was virtually a nobody."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlyn Jenner on Riley Gaines podcast

Caitlyn Jenner appears on Riley Gaines' "Gaines For Girls" podcast. (OutKick)

Jenner contended that Thomas has been mostly away from the public eye over the past several months and was merely resurfacing for "publicity."

"Well, for the last six, nine months, I really haven’t heard much about her ever since the Olympic Committee came out and basically said, ‘You’re not eligible,’" Jenner added. "Now, she’s trying to fight that, and I think she’s doing it for the publicity. I don’t know any other reason why she should."

RILEY GAINES HAND-DELIVERS LETTER DEMANDING NCAA MEET WITH ATHLETES 'ADVERSELY AFFECTED' BY TRANS POLICIES

Jenner also argued that Thomas was seeking to recreate the attention she experienced after defeating Gaines in collegiate competition. Gaines is a 12-time All-American who competed for the Kentucky Wildcats.

lia thomas riley gaines ncaa swimming championship

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, left, and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines tied for fifth in the 200 freestyle finals at the NCAA swimming and diving championships March 18, 2022, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Nobody knew of her until she was beating your butt and got into women’s swimming," Jenner said. 

"Then, all of a sudden, she was on the covers of magazines, and she’s just living up all the pressure. She’s getting clicks all over the place. She’s getting followers all over the place to see what this story is."

Caitlyn Jenner in New Jersey

Caitlyn Jenner at the fifth hole during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, N.J. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Gaines noted the recently created World Aquatics' "open category" has failed to attract any swimmers. The category permits the participation of transgender women in sporting events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas became the first known transgender athlete to win a NCAA Division I title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.