Caitlin Clark's return to Fever lineup remains mystery

Caitlin Clark has been on the bench nursing an injury since the Indiana Fever were on the road against the Connecticut Sun just moments away from the All-Star break.

Since then, her return to the floor has been closely guarded. Clark’s injured right groin has failed to heal enough for her to even return to the practice floor. Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters that there was no timetable for her to return to the lineup.

"Until she can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, it’s really status quo," she told reporters on Wednesday.

To make matters more frustrating, multiple reports indicated on Wednesday that Clark suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle while rehabbing from her groin injury. A source told the Indy Star the ankle issue wouldn't have affected her timeline.

Sophie Cunningham, who is also set to miss the rest of the season following a torn MCL against the Sun, dropped a few nuggets about Clark’s injury and recovery process.

"She doesn't even know (when she'll be back). Literally, it's a day-by-day legit type of thing," she said on the "Show Me Something" podcast. "Yeah, it's close, you have to remember she would be playing if she wasn't in the WNBA right now. At this level, with how deep and how good people are nowadays in our league, which is the best it's ever been just trying to get her back in game shape is what they're trying to do."

Cunningham insisted she wasn’t withholding any information.

The Fever said on July 24 that the sharpshooter "underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered."

Clark’s return remains one of the biggest mysteries in the WNBA as the regular season comes to an end. She’s missed 22 games so far this season with three separate muscle injuries. She never missed a game in college and played in every Fever game last season when she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Indiana was sixth in the WNBA standings and won the Commissioner’s Cup this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.