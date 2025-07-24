Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with injury; Fever say there's ‘no timetable available’ for return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Caitlin Clark's standout first season in the WNBA ended with Rookie of the Year honors, the Indiana Fever star's sophomore campaign has been derailed by injuries.

The Fever traveled to Las Vegas Thursday for a matchup against the Aces, but Clark will not be in the lineup due to a groin injury.

Clark appeared to sustain the injury during a game against the Connecticut Sun July 15.

On Thursday, the Fever provided an update on Clark's status.

"Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a Fever spokesperson said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation with the priority on her long-term health and well-being."

The Fever added there is "no timetable available for Clark's return."

Clark watched from the bench Tuesday as the Fever lost to the New York Liberty. Doctors in New York also evaluated Clark during the team's visit, according to multiple reports. Fever coach Stephanie White did not offer details about how those meetings with doctors went when she spoke to reporters Tuesday.

Clark has appeared in 13 games so far this season.

Earlier this year, she was sidelined for three weeks with a quad injury. A left groin injury kept Clark out two weeks. The current injury setback involves her right groin.

The Fever have struggled without the star guard, winning just four of the 11 games she has missed.



Clark was named a WNBA All-Star for a second time this year, but she did not participate in last weekend’s game because of injury.

"This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that," Clark told Glamour over All-Star weekend. "Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind. It's been a journey learning about that."

Clark was healthy during her standout college basketball career. She never missed a game at Iowa due to injury. When Clark has been healthy enough to take the court this season, she has not found the form that landed her All-WNBA First Team honors in 2024.

Clark went into what could be described as a shooting slump at one point this season, making just 7 of 49 attempts from beyond the 3-point line in the last seven games she's played in.

The 23-year-old did get off to a strong start this year, recording a triple-double in Indiana’s season opener. Clark is averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists. The Fever enter Thursday's matchup with the Aces with a 12-12 record.

