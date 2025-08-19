Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever star Sophie Cunningham to miss remainder of 2025 WNBA season with right knee injury

Cunningham was helped off the court after Connecticut Sun's Bria Hartley fell into her leg Sunday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering a right knee injury Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. 

Cunningham needed to be helped off the court in the second quarter after the Sun’s Bria Hartley tumbled into her right leg. Cunningham immediately clutched her knee while she remained on the hardwood. After being assessed by trainers, she was helped off into the locker room. 

The Fever announced Tuesday that Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery, though they didn’t specify the exact nature of the injury.  

Sophie Cunningham in pain on court

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

Cunningham was injured while stepping up to provide extra defense in the paint. As Hartley turned the ball over to Lexie Hull, she lost her footing and fell directly into Cunningham’s right leg. 

In a corresponding move, the Fever signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and released guard Kyra Lambert. 

FEVER STAR SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM'S SISTER RIPS WNBA REFS AFTER GUARD SUFFERS DEVASTATING KNEE INJURY

Cunningham’s sister, Lindsey, called out the WNBA, alleging that officials have not adequately protected players. 

"@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you, @sophaller," Lindsey Cunningham wrote on X.

Indiana can’t seem to get away from the injury bug lately, as superstar guard Caitlin Clark remains out with a groin ailment. 

Sophie Cunningham writhes in pain

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is injured on a play against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

The Fever also announced on Aug. 8 that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were ruled out for the remainder of the season. Colson tore her left ACL, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot. 

Cunningham is in the midst of her first season with the Fever. Her popularity skyrocketed early this season in a game against the Sun where she protected Clark after the superstar guard was poked in the eye. Cunningham was ejected from the game for a scuffle underneath the Sun’s hoop, and from there, her social media presence has grown exponentially. 

While seeing tons of engagement from fans, Cunningham launched a podcast with reality star/sports reporter West Wilson as well. 

Cunningham was playing on a one-year, $100,000 contract with the Fever, rendering her a free agent at the end of this season. 

Sophie Cunningham looks on court

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on August 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

She finished the season averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over 30 contests (13 starts).

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

