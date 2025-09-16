Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham protest WNBA refs from sideline during Fever playoff game

Clark and Sophie Cunningham made demonstrative protest during Fever's playoff win over Atlanta Dream

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade Video

WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the treatment Caitlin Clark has received since she entered the WNBA and how the league has handled it on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have been relegated to cheerleaders after suffering season-ending injuries ahead of the playoffs.

But they still made an effort to impact the Fever's playoff game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. 

During the first quarter, Clark and Cunningham made a demonstrative gesture to officials, protesting that a Dream player should be called for traveling. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark in tears

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sits on the bench after an apparent injury during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Footage of their joint gesture went viral on social media. 

CAITLIN CLARK, FORMER FEVER TEAMMATE DEWANNA BONNER HAVE FIERY EXCHANGE DURING GAME

Sophie Cunningham looks on court

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Later in the game, when officials did call a travel on Atlanta, Clark was seen imitating the gesture again, playfully. 

The Fever went on to win the game to even the series against the Dream at one game a piece. 

The two teams will play a winner-take-all rubber game on Thursday for the right to advance in the WNBA playoffs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever react from the bench in the second quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 30, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

But the Fever will have to do so without their two biggest stars, as they are not coming back this season. 

Still, the cameras are likely to be on the two sidelined stars often so long as the team is still playing. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue