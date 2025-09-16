Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham protest WNBA refs from sideline during Fever playoff game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have been relegated to cheerleaders after suffering season-ending injuries ahead of the playoffs.

But they still made an effort to impact the Fever's playoff game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

During the first quarter, Clark and Cunningham made a demonstrative gesture to officials, protesting that a Dream player should be called for traveling.

Footage of their joint gesture went viral on social media.

Later in the game, when officials did call a travel on Atlanta, Clark was seen imitating the gesture again, playfully.

The Fever went on to win the game to even the series against the Dream at one game a piece.

The two teams will play a winner-take-all rubber game on Thursday for the right to advance in the WNBA playoffs.

But the Fever will have to do so without their two biggest stars, as they are not coming back this season.

Still, the cameras are likely to be on the two sidelined stars often so long as the team is still playing.