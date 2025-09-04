Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Indiana Fever

Fever lose Caitlin Clark for remainder of 2025 season

Clark suffered the groin injury before the All-Star break

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss the rest of the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Clark’s second year in the WNBA was plagued by injuries to say the least. 

But it was a groin injury she sustained in the game before the All-Star break that ultimately cost her the rest of the 2025 season.

Caitlin Clark in tears

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sits on the bench after an apparent injury during the second half against the Connecticut Sun July 15, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court, but, ultimately, time is not on our side," Fever COO and GM Amber Cox said in a news release. 

"While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. 

"We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season."

Caitlin Clakr upset

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the officiating May 24, 2025, during a game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CAITLIN CLARK, FORMER FEVER TEAMMATE DEWANNA BONNER HAVE FIERY EXCHANGE DURING GAME

Clark sustained a bone bruise late in her recovery process.

She was back at shootarounds but never made it back to full contact 5-on-5 action with her teammates.

Clark played just 13 games this year for the Fever. She dealt with a quad strain earlier in the year before suffering her current ailments. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds over 31.1 minutes per game.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis Sept. 15, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Clark’s injury is just one of many that plagued the Fever roster the entire year.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

