Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, former Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner have fiery exchange during game

Clark and Bonner have a history

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Caitlin Clark’s competitive fire was clearly far from extinguished as she remained sidelined with a groin injury with no real timetable for her return to the court.

The Indiana Fever star was spotted getting into it with Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner during their game on Tuesday night. The Mercury won, 85-79.

Caitlin Clark talks trash

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a play against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at PHX Arena. (Rick Scuteri/Imagn Images)

Bonner was walking back to her bench, signaling that she wanted a replay on a previous call. Clark, in black sweats, came off the bench and appeared to tell Bonner to get back to the bench. The two seemingly began jawing at each other as players huddled up. Bonner had to be escorted back to her side by her teammates.

Bonner had 19 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench as Phoenix improved to 26-14 on the season. Indiana fell to 21-20.

The WNBA veteran has some history with Clark. She played for the Connecticut Sun last season and in their playoff matchup, Bonner and Clark exchanged words and needed to be separated. 

Bonner joined the Fever in the offseason but was only with the team for nine games before she requested her release. She later joined Phoenix – where she spent the first 10 seasons of her career. A fit issue was the only reason given as to why she left the team.

Indiana is still playing for a spot in the playoffs with three games left. The team is in eighth place in the WNBA standings. The Fever play the Chicago Sky, followed by the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx.

DeWanna Bonner goes for the basket

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots over Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) in the first half at PHX Arena. (Rick Scuteri/Imagn Images)

The Mercury already clinched a playoff spot.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

