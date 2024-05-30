Giants' Darren Waller releases strange music video about divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller has chosen to cope with his divorce by releasing music about it.

The New York Giants tight end and WNBA star Kelsey Plum filed for a joint petition for divorce on April 23, just one year after the couple wed, according to online court records.

Waller has always made his own music, and last week, he announced that new music was coming, titled "Who Knew (Her Perspective)."

"Creating always provides a mirror for me to grow and heal. So I give you a song written to me, by me," Waller wrote on his Instagram post announcing the song.

"On February 3, I felt a strong conviction to do something different. I’d never written a song from the perspective of someone else until this. There’s something extremely valuable (and quite humbling lol) about putting yourself in the shoes of those you have been intimate with and taking an honest look at yourself. The only result possible is growth," he wrote in another post.

Well, the song was released last week, and on Thursday, a music video came out.

The video features Waller with a woman, who is seemingly playing the role of Plum. The two sit across from one another on a bench in an empty field, and then argue on a road while the woman is driving.

Toward the end of the video, the couple is seen hugging on a beach, but it is revealed the woman stabs Waller in the back with a pocketknife. Waller is then seen lying down on the shore before a wave hits him in the face.

Waller, who was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time, and Plum were married on March 4, 2023. Days later, he was traded to the Giants.

Earlier this year, Waller addressed breakup rumors after he posted a video on TikTok that suggested the couple was heading toward a split. He denied the rumors while speaking to TMZ Sports in January.

Plum hinted at the divorce while discussing a "tough" offseason.

"I mean, I’m sure everyone knows – it’s pretty public. But, for me, I’m super grateful. I think my faith has grown tremendously and, not just that, but I know who I am. You kind of get refined by fire," she said earlier this month.

Fox News Digital reached out to Plum's representatives for comment on the video.

Waller has been weighing retirement throughout the offseason – Plum has won back-to-back WNBA titles.

