Caitlin Clark scratched from Indiana Fever lineup at the last minute because of injury

The Indiana Fever suffered a major blow ahead of Wednesday night’s game when superstar guard Caitlin Clark was ruled out against the Portland Fire because of a back injury.

The 24-year-old All-Star was not listed on the team's official injury report the day before.

However, following the Fever’s pregame walkthrough on Wednesday afternoon, team officials made the last-minute decision to scratch her from the lineup. While initial reports indicated the move was mostly precautionary to protect her health, the sudden benching sparked concern across the league.

This is Clark's first missed game of the current season.

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Unfortunately, health hurdles are nothing new for Clark.

During her highly anticipated 2025 sophomore season, recurring soft-tissue injuries and physical wear and tear completely derailed her momentum.

Clark only appeared in 13 games during that 2025 campaign, missing 27 regular-season games due to her extended time on the injury report.

Fever head coach Stephanie White and the front office have consistently made it clear that protecting Clark’s long-term wellness is the franchise's top priority.

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The team will likely take things very slowly as they evaluate her back over the coming days before letting her return to the court. Indiana's next game is Friday against Golden State.

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