Bumgarner HR, fans 14, pitches 3-hitter, Giants beat Nats

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Madison Bumgarner homered and doubled, struck out 14 and pitched a three-hitter as the San Francisco Giants beat Washington 5-0 Sunday, the Nationals' sixth straight loss.

Hunter Pence also homered as the Giants finished off a four-game sweep. The Nationals matched their longest skid of the season.

Bumgarner (14-6) held the Nats hitless into the fifth inning. The World Series MVP matched his career high for strikeouts while pitching his first shutout of the year and fourth overall in the regular season.

Bumgarner hit an RBI double early and later connected for his 10th career home run.

Joe Ross (3-5) struck out the first four Giants and threw three perfect innings before running into trouble in the fourth.