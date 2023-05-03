Wife of Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett breaks silence after death of 2-year-old daughter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, has broken the family’s silence regarding their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah’s death after she drowned in their pool.

The tragic incident occurred Sunday when police were called to the Barrett home. They tried their best to help Arrayah, but she did not survive.

While Shaquil hasn’t commented on the matter after receiving an outpouring of love and condolences from those in the NFL community and beyond, Jordanna released an emotional statement on social media.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers," she captioned the Instagram post with a picture of Arrayah. "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always.

"I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always."

The Instagram post also had a link to Arrayah’s obituary. Arrayah was the youngest of the Barrett’s four children.

The NFL community showed love and support to the Barrett family, including Shaq's former Bucs teammate Tom Brady.

"The Brady’s love you," he wrote on Instagram with a photo of the Barrett family and three prayer emoji.

The Bucs also released a statement.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the team said.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion who won his most recent with the Bucs in 2021. He missed more than half of last season after tearning an Achilles.

The Barretts have been married since Febuary 2012.

Fox News’ Ryan Gayos contributed to this report.