Former Lions great Ed Flanagan dead at 79

Ed Flanagan, a former Detroit Lions offensive lineman and four-time Pro Bowl selection has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 79.

"Today the Detroit Lions mourn the passing of Ed Flanagan," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"A member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team, Flanagan appeared in 139 games (139 starts) for the Lions from 1965-74 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection."

Flanagan started for the Lions as a rookie after being drafted in the fifth round out of Purdue in 1965. He played 10 seasons in Detroit, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons from 1969-71.

He received another nod in 1973.

"He was a Pro Bowl center and was a member of what was regarded as the best offensive line in the NFL at the time," former NFL coach Chuck Knox said in a 2015 interview, via The Detroit News.

"He was an outstanding center. He had been a wrestler in high school and college and had good balance. Plus, he was tough and smart."

