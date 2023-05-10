Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Former Lions great Ed Flanagan dead at 79

Flanagan was a four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ed Flanagan, a former Detroit Lions offensive lineman and four-time Pro Bowl selection has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 79. 

"Today the Detroit Lions mourn the passing of Ed Flanagan," the team said in a statement on Twitter. 

Lions center Ed Flanagan during a game against the Giants in 1974

Center Ed Flanagan of the Detroit Lions runs on the field prior to playing against the New York Giants at Tiger Stadium Nov. 17, 1974, in Detroit.  (Clifton Boutelle/Getty Images)

"A member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team, Flanagan appeared in 139 games (139 starts) for the Lions from 1965-74 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection."

LONGTIME NFL REFEREE BILL LEAVY DEAD AT 76

Flanagan started for the Lions as a rookie after being drafted in the fifth round out of Purdue in 1965. He played 10 seasons in Detroit, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons from 1969-71. 

He received another nod in 1973. 

Ed Flanagan prepares to snap the ball

Detroit Lions center Ed Flanagan (54) prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium Dec. 11, 1971. (Dick Raphael/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He was a Pro Bowl center and was a member of what was regarded as the best offensive line in the NFL at the time," former NFL coach Chuck Knox said in a 2015 interview, via The Detroit News. 

"He was an outstanding center. He had been a wrestler in high school and college and had good balance. Plus, he was tough and smart."

Ed Flanagan honored during an NFL game in 2019

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Ed Flanagan is honored during halftime of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit Sept. 29, 2019.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played two seasons with the San Diego Chargers before retiring. In 165 career games, Flanagan missed just one start — in his final NFL season.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.