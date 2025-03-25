Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks star Damian Lillard's status for playoffs in question after blood clot diagnosis

The Bucks are the fifth seed in the East

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
With roughly a month until the NBA playoffs begin, the Milwaukee Bucks got rough news regarding one of their star players.

The team announced Tuesday that Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis — a blood clot — in his right calf.

The diagnosis will keep Lillard out indefinitely.

Dame Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week.   (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

The Bucks provided the update on the seven-time all-NBA guard’s status without offering a target date for his potential return. Lillard has missed the Bucks’ last three contests and already has been ruled out for their Wednesday game at Denver.

"Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

Lillard has been taking blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, ESPN noted.

Damian Lillard shoots three-pointer

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars shoots the ball against the Western Conference All-Stars in the first quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sadly for the Bucks, they may have some sort of hint on how much time Lillard will miss. San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder last month, and the Spurs promptly ruled him out for the rest of the season.

It should be noted that San Antonio wasn't exactly fighting for a playoff spot when Wembanyama's diagnosis came. Milwaukee is currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks and fellow division mates in the Pacers and Pistons are all within 2.5 games of each other in the standings, with Indiana the four-seed and Detroit sitting in sixth.

Damian Lillard poses for a photo

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lillard is in his second season in Milwaukee after spending his first 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game, up to par with his career statistics.

