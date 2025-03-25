Celtics' Jayson Tatum injures ankle after flagrant foul, exits game against Kings

The Boston Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot and entered Tuesday with the second-best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

The defending champions extended their winning streak to six games Monday when they defeated the Sacramento Kings.

But Celtics coaches and fans held their collective breath in the third quarter when star forward Jayson Tatum held his ankle as he lay on the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tatum had just knocked down a contested 3-pointer when he appeared to land on the foot of Kings center Domantas Sabonis. The Kings big man was assessed a flagrant foul.

2024-25 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER FAVORED TO WIN IT ALL

While Tatum was visibly in pain in the moments after the foul, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla suggested the six-time NBA All-Star avoided a serious injury.

"He seems to be doing OK," Mazzulla said. "I didn't see the play, but they made the right call. Fortunate that he was able to shoot the free throws. [He's] taking care of it right now." Tatum made one of his two free throw attempts before checking out of the game.

Tatum was leading the Celtics in points before he was forced to make an early trip to the locker room. He did make the trip without help from the team's training staff. His night ended with 25 points, and he told ESPN his ankle was "just sore."

Tatum added that the team plans "to be cautious."

Sabonis later issued an apology to Tatum.

"I feel horrible," Sabonis told reporters. "I’ve had a crazy month myself, personally, and you never want that to happen. So, I apologize."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sabonis can relate to Tatum. The Kings center recently dealt with an ankle injury of his own. The three-time All-Star missed three games before returning to the Kings lineup Monday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.