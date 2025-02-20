Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to miss the remainder of the season over blood clot

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team announced on Thursday.

The news came amid the Spurs’ push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year, was diagnosed after his return from the All-Star weekend in San Francisco, the team said. He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a condition when blood clots form in one or more of the deep veins in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition typically affects the legs, and can cause swelling and pain.

According to ESPN, the team said they believe it is an isolated issue for the young star.

SPURS TEAMMATES VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, CHRIS PAUL DISQUALIFIED FROM NBA ALL-STAR GAME SKILLS CHALLENGE

Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists and is the first NBA player to have taken 403 3-pointers and blocked 176 shots in a season – something he accomplished before the All-Star break.

He was largely considered the frontrunner for defensive player of the year, but will no longer be eligible after failing to hit the 65-game minimum mark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news marks the second major setback for the Spurs, who have been without head coach Gregg Popovich since November after he suffered a stroke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



