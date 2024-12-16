Bucks coach Doc Rivers sounds off on Madison school shooting: 'Shame this keeps happening'

The tragic school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday was top of mind for Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on Monday, as he addressed the media with an opening statement about the situation.

"Not a lot to say. Just a shame that this keeps happening," Rivers said about the shooting that left two dead, and six others injured.

"Kids can’t go to school safe, and it just seems like we don’t do anything about it. I’m not going to get up here on the podium and give a long speech except for it’s just bad. We’re thinking about them."

Rivers has let his opinion be known on multiple topics other than basketball in the past, including this year’s presidential race.

But he’s also touched on gun violence in the United States, and it came in 2018 after a deadly shooting in California.

"It’s just sad, it really is. It’s sad. The gun violence. …I just don’t know what point [we say enough]," Rivers said, via Yahoo Sports.

"The guns are the terrorist, and until we understand that we’re going to keep having terrorist attacks. It’s sad."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also spoken out about gun violence, including recently with his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

At least two people were killed, and six others were injured in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

On Monday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barners said a teacher and a teen student were killed, while noting the shooter’s family has been cooperating with police. Two students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while a teacher and three others were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison Police have not yet released the gender or age of the shooter. They identified a "juvenile" dead at the scene who is believed to be responsible for the shooting, which occurred with a handgun.

"Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever. We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened," Barnes said.

