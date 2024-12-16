Madison, Wisconsin, school shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured; juvenile suspect dead

At least two people were killed and six others were injured in a school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, with police saying the suspected shooter was found dead at the scene.

Police say they responded to reports of an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School at roughly 10:57 am local time. They identified a "juvenile" deceased at the scene who they believe was responsible for the shooting. They are encouraging local residents to avoid the area.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at least two people in addition to the shooter were killed, and six others have been transferred to a nearby hospital with injuries. Barnes would not clarify whether the deceased individuals were students or teachers.

He said officers did not fire their weapons when responding to the scene.

SUSPECTED UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO ASSASSIN DRAWS UNABOMBER COMPARISONS

"This is something you prepare for, but that you hope you never have to do," a police spokesman told reporters. "Today is a sad, sad day."

Barnes clarified that the injuries range from "minor to life-threatening."

Police went on to say that they train for active shooter situations "almost quarterly," and that they had most recently conducted the training roughly two weeks ago.

"The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available," police said in a statement.

"We currently need people to avoid the area," police added.

Students have been fully evacuated from the school, and police have conducted multiple clears of the building. Barnes said they were conducting a third check using bomb-sniffing dogs "just in case."

Police say they set up a unification center for students and parents immediately following the shooting.

The school also acknowledged the shooting in a post on Facebook, requesting prayers from the community.

"Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family," the school wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI's Milwaukee bureau says it has deployed agents to the scene to assist in investigating.

The White House has also confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.