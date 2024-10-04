Buccaneers’ Vita Vea celebrates sack with sniper crawl amid NFL crackdown on 'violent' gestures

Amid the NFL’s crackdown on violent gestures, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea appeared to imitate a sniper crawl after sacking Kirk Cousins in Thursday night’s match up against the Atlanta Falcons.

The incident took place in the fourth quarter on 3rd and 5 with the Falcons in the red zone.

Vea broke through the pack and sacked Cousins at the 28-yard line for a 9 yard loss.

Immediately after the play, Vea crawled on the ground before celebrating with what appeared to be a gesture imitating a gun firing. The celebration did not draw any penalties, unlike New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, who received a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a similar celebration on Sunday.

Lazard, 28, connected with Aaron Rodgers on a 12-yard pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. The play would have resulted in a new set of downs, but while on the turf, he appeared to make a gun-like motion, resulting in a penalty.

Lazard said in addition to the penalty, he expects a fine from the NFL, but he defended his celebration on Wednesday.

"It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation, but it is what it is. It’s a part of the NFL , and it's a part of the entertainment factor."

He continued, "It's something very silly."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemingly agreed, saying during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that the motion was "subtle" and could be interpreted as pointing in the direction of a first down.

"If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing – I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way."

Several players have been fined for similar celebrations this year.

The NFL does have a policy against "violent gestures." It falls under unsportsmanlike conduct and is described as "any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

If called on the field, it results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down if committed by a defensive player.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.