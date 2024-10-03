Travis Kelce jokingly references ‘Second Amendment’ in defense of Jets player’s finger gun celebration

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is at odds with the NFL over the league’s interpretation of violent gestures.

During this week’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce came to the defense of New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, who drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a finger gun celebration during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Kelce, who used to do a "bow and arrow" celebration during games, said he disagrees with giving players penalties that directly impact the game.

"I know we don’t want this to be like ‘Oh, NFL players shooting guns,’ – I get that. But this is so subtle. Unless you’re doing it at a defender, it shouldn’t be a flag," Kelce said.

"If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing – I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way."

Kelce said he knows the league’s policy on violent gestures has been around for some time, and joked that he doesn't want the NFL to get "on my a--" for expressing his opinion.

"It’s my Second Amendment, I have the right to bear arms," he said with a laugh.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce agreed with his brother, and said the rule should be against players directing the motion at a particular person or player.

"If it’s directed at somebody . . . I agree it should be taunting. But if you’re just doing it like I’m shooting guns up at the sky, what the hell are we doing? How is that taunting?"

Lazard, 28, said Wednesday that he expects to challenge what will likely be a fine from the league, adding that he hadn't been "warned" against that type of celebration.

"If I am, they’re definitely going to exempt it, because it wouldn’t make sense to fine someone for something you never warned them [about]. It’s like implementing a new driving rule. If you’re driving down the street with only one hand, and you never told me that I can only drive with two hands, that's not a lawful democracy in that sense."

Several NFL players have been fined this season for similar celebrations during games.