Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield fumes over officiating following controversial calls in loss to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' two-game winning streak ended Monday night as the Lions dominated the Bucs on the way to a 24-9 victory.

However, much of the postgame chatter centered around the game's officiating – not the Lions' performance. In the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield confronted one of the referees.

Mayfield was later asked about the heated exchange. He proceeded to share his thoughts on his experience with officiating on Monday night.

"A third-down defensive holding call that wasn't called, and also still pretty damn confused about the double review," Mayfield said. "A lot of things in that game that were a little questionable ... I work my ass off, and I put a lot into this game, so when [calls are made] that I don't think are deemed fair, I'm going to let somebody know."

The controversial review Mayfield referenced happened in the second half after the Heisman Trophy winner completed a short pass to Tampa Bay tight end Cade Otton on fourth down.

Following a challenge from the Lions, officials initially upheld the ruling that Otton completed the catch. It was also determined that Otton gained the necessary yardage for a first down. However, a referee returned to the video review monitor and ultimately announced that the call on the field had been reversed.

The reversal granted the Lions possession and also resulted in the restoration of a timeout.

An overturned play earlier in the game also sparked outrage. Referees ruled a three-yard pass intended for Otton was intercepted by the Lions.

Aside from the officiating controversy, the Bucs had little success finding a counterpunch to the Lions’ running game. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns, while running back David Montgomery added 21 yards for the Lions.

By contrast, Tampa Bay managed to generate a total of 41 yards on the ground.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans left the game on a medical cart. He has since been diagnosed with a broken clavicle. The New Orleans Saints host the Bucs on Sunday in a matchup of NFC South rivals.

