Bucs star Mike Evans suffers broken clavicle in potential season-ending injury against Lions

A tough loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night was made worse when Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans suffered a broken clavicle in what could be a season-ending injury.

Evans, who returned to action after being sidelined for three games with a hamstring injury, left the field on a cart during the second quarter after being ruled out with a concussion and broken clavicle.

The veteran receiver was injured while attempting to make a catch downfield when he was tackled by Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Evans remained on the ground as medical staff attended to him on the field.

Evans landed on his right shoulder, and his head appeared to hit the ground during the diving catch attempt. He was eventually helped up before leaving the field on a cart.

"He has a broken clavicle, and he’ll be out mostly through the end of the year," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game. "We’ll see what happens."

"It’s never good to see one of your stars go down like that, especially with him just coming back and everybody excited to see him. It’s a tough blow, but we’ve been holding it down since he’s been gone, and we just got to regroup and come back," Bowles added.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield echoed that sentiment.

"Obviously, for the team it’s not great, but for him – I hate it. From seeing him work each day in person, whether he’s healthy or hurt, just how he attacks each day, it sucks. You never like to see that, whether it’s a teammate or not, especially when it’s Mike. So, unfortunate."

The injury-plagued Lions managed to stonewall the Bucs, limiting the run game to just 12 carries for 41 yards. The offense as a whole wasn’t a match for the Lions’ defense, as the Bucs turned the ball over on downs on their final three possessions of the 24-9 loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

