Lions put NFL on notice with statement win over Bucs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions made a huge statement on Monday night with a 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions hoped to avoid dropping their third game of the season as they welcomed the Buccaneers into Ford Field. Baker Mayfield was earning talk about being a candidate for the MVP, but also had to deal with injuries to two of his weapons in Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Detroit opened the game with a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs followed up in the second quarter when he burst through a giant hole made by his offensive line and scored a 78-yard touchdown.

Goff was 20-of-29 for 241 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Gibbs ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three catches for 82 yards.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was able to get his defense poised and ready to bother Mayfield and the Buccaneers all night long.

BRONCOS' DRE GREENLAW SUSPENDED FOR THREATENING REF AFTER WIN OVER GIANTS, NFL SAYS

The defense was able to get to Mayfield four times in the game and force two turnovers.

The last time the Lions allowed fewer than 10 points was against the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of the 2024 regular season.

Evans and Egbuka came into the game banged up. Evans ended up leaving the game after he suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury. Egbuka was targeted several times but was unable to do enough to give Mayfield a lifeline during the game.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Evans suffered a broken clavicle and will likely miss most of the season.

Mayfield was 28-of-50 for 228 yards and a touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, who had four catches for 58 yards. Cade Otton led Buccaneers receivers with seven catches for 65 yards.

Detroit moved to 5-2 with the win and asserted itself as one of the top teams in the NFC. Despite losses to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions showed no signs of taking their feet off the gas pedal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay fell to 5-2 and could really use a bye week to get healthy. The Buccaneers will get their wish in two weeks. Next week, they’ll hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints.