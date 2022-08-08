Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace unhappy after another 2nd-place finish: 'I want to win so bad'

Kevin Harvick broke a long drought with the win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bubba Wallace was emotional following Sunday’s second-place finish in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace was on the pole for the race and valiantly battled Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin among others to get to the Top 5. After Christopher Bell’s collision with Ross Chastain brought out the caution flag with 40 laps to go, Harvick beat out Wallace on the restart and never looked back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bubba Wallace drives during qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2022. Wallace won the pole position.

Bubba Wallace drives during qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Aug. 6, 2022. Wallace won the pole position. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Harvick finished about 3 seconds ahead of Wallace, who drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing.

"Second doesn’t get you in the playoffs. This is way worse than Daytona. Daytona, we kind of just fell into that one. This one we had the car," he said via NBC Sports.

"Got behind a little bit on adjustments in the middle of the race. I didn’t think we were going to get back up there. It was so hard to pass. Aero sensitivity in these cars is just nuts. Just had to grind and stay hungry and get us up there, and next thing you know I made the wrong choice on a restart."

KYLE BUSCH, AUSTIN CINDRIC INVOLVED IN BIG MICHIGAN CRASH: 'CAN’T BUY A BREAK RIGHT NOW'

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wallace said he felt like he "failed everybody."

"I want to win so bad, and this was the best opportunity," he added.

Wallace also finished second at the Daytona 500 in February. He won his first race last season at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bubba Wallace, left, and Martin Truex Jr. share a laugh on the grid during practice for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Bubba Wallace, left, and Martin Truex Jr. share a laugh on the grid during practice for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has only three races left to make the playoffs. The regular-season finale is Aug. 27 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.