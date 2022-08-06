Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace earns first career pole at Michigan International Speedway

Wallace has three straight top 10 finishes

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Bubba Wallace notched his first career pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan.

He earned the spot with a lap of 190.703 mph in the final round. Wallace was the only driver to break 190 mph in the qualifying session.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 McDonald's Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Mich.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 McDonald's Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

"About time," Wallace said, via NASCAR.com. "It took me five years to get my first pole. It’s a testament to 23XI, everybody on the No. 23 team. 

"They’ve been doing a tremendous job all year long, really. Just haven’t had the finishes we deserve, but proud for everybody just sticking through it. A lot of adversity on this team, and we keep showing up ready to battle."

Wallace earned his first career Cup victory in October in a rain-shortened race at Talladega.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Mich.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Aug. 6, 2022, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

BUBBA WALLACE IS 'P-----' ABOUT COMING IN SECOND AT THE DAYTONA 500

The 29-year-old has three consecutive Top 10 finishes and is in good position for a fourth. In his last race at Indianapolis, he started the race from the 19th spot and finished fifth. 

He finished second at the Daytona 500, the second time he had done so.

Christopher Bell will be next to Wallace, with former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano behind them.

Bubba Wallace in the garage. 

Bubba Wallace in the garage.  (AP)

Wallace ranks 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, trailing leader Chase Elliott by 363 points.