Browns' Shedeur Sanders named to Pro Bowl as replacement quarterback, joins rare NFL company: reports

Shedeur Sanders is heading to the Pro Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback was added to the Pro Bowl as a replacement, according to Jordan Schultz.

Sanders would mark the first fifth-round pick to reach a Pro Bowl in his rookie year since Puka Nacua did it with the Los Angeles Rams.

The quarterbacks that were set to head to the Pro Bowl were Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and New England Patriots’ Drake Maye out of the AFC. With Maye set to play in Super Bowl LX after defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, a replacement was necessary.

Sanders didn’t start the year with the Browns, but he made quite the impression in the second half, getting the nod in the remaining seven games of the season and going 3-4 over that span.

He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight total games.

Sanders was the first Browns quarterback to win his first career start since 1995, a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. While it wasn’t the best performance in the box score, Sanders did show improvements as he got more acclimated to his new starting role.

Still, Sanders will look to improve on his first true taste of the NFL, especially with his 10 interceptions leading the NFL in the last eight weeks of the season.

The Browns, though, will need to continue building a better roster.

While heading to a Pro Bowl is always a great accomplishment, Sanders knows nothing is solidified for his role in 2026. Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters after the season that he won’t be committing to Sanders, or any other quarterback for that matter.

"We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry said. "It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified."

Before the Browns review the roster, they need to hire a new head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski, who quickly found a new post as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He was the second head coach candidate off the board in this wild offseason after John Harbaugh joined the New York Giants.

