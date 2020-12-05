Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos quarterbacks were 'in the wrong' in coronavirus crisis, Blake Bortles says

The Broncos were forced to play with a wide receiver at quarterback last week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Broncos quarterback Blake Bortles said Friday that he and his fellow quarterbacks were “in the wrong” when it came to last week’s coronavirus crisis that forced the franchise to play Kendall Hinton in an emergency.

The NFL disqualified each of the team’s four quarterbacks for being in close contact with each other and not wearing masks. Jeff Driskel reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Drew Lock apologized for his role last week.

“Obviously we were in the wrong,” Bortles told 9News. “We didn't have our masks on. It was a red flag with that. So we made a mistake, had kind of a brain fart for a moment. What's unfortunate is we've been really good all year as a quarterback group about wearing masks and our trackers."

FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, center, jokes with backup quarterbacks Jeff Driskel, left, and Brett Rypien during an NFL football practice in Englewood, Colo., in this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo. The Broncos activated three quarterbacks—starter Lock and backups Rypien and Blake Bortles—from the COVID-19 list Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, to insure that the team will not be without quarterbacks on the roster for the game against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday as the Broncos were last Sunday when hosting the New Orleans Saints. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

“I thought it was unfortunate. They handled it how they handled it. Wish it was different, wish we made a better decision and could have fixed it.”

Denver signed Kyle Shurmur during the week as the emergency quarterback. He’s the son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Lock is expected to be ready to go when the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Sunday night. The team is looking for a big upset victory.

