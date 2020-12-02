NFL Week 13 preview: Several teams could clinch playoff spots with victories
We're coming down to the last month of the regular season
The 2020 NFL season is entering its 13th week, and with a little less chaos so far than Week 12.
The only games the league has had to move around are the games involving the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, as both teams were forced to play their matchup on a Wednesday afternoon due to coronavirus outbreaks affecting their players. The NFL will have two games on Monday and one on Tuesday this week.
Nonetheless, the week will have some intriguing matchups on the docket. The Cleveland Browns play the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants take on the Seattle Seahawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in prime time to take on the Denver Broncos.
The Chiefs, Steelers and New Orleans Saints could all clinch playoff spots this week, as well.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers both have bye weeks.
Read below for a brief look at each game this week.
**
FALCONS (4-7) VS. SAINTS (9-2)
The Falcons have mostly been bad this season but have won their last four out of six games and now have a chance to throw a wrench into the Saints’ plans with a win on Sunday. New Orleans beat Atlanta 24-9 in their first meeting of the season.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 52-50 Falcons
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
WATCH: FOX
**
BEARS (5-6) VS. LIONS (4-7)
The Lions have a new coach and the Bears have been slipping this season. This NFC North matchup will have an impact on either teams’ morale going forward.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 102-74-5 Bears
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: Soldier Field
WATCH: FOX
**
TEXANS (4-7) VS. COLTS (7-4)
The Colts need a big performance from Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor to help propel them against the Texans. Indianapolis has a narrow lead for the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 27-9 Colts
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: NRG Stadium
WATCH: CBS
**
DOLPHINS (7-4) VS. BENGALS (2-8-1)
The AFC East is still up for grabs and the Dolphins are right on the cusp of winning or at the very least making the playoffs. Putting the Bengals away is a must. Cincinnati narrowly lost last week to the Giants.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-7 Dolphins
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium
WATCH: U.S. Bank Stadium
**
VIKINGS (5-6) VS. JAGUARS (1-10)
The Vikings are still in the hunt for the playoffs. Hopefully, a healthy Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen can help the team score a much-needed victory. But never count out the Jaguars playing the role of spoiler in a time of transition for the organization.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 5-1 Vikings
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium
WATCH: CBS
**
JETS (0-11) VS. RAIDERS (6-5)
The AFC playoffs will be determined by some of the games this week and the Raiders are playing in one of them. Though Las Vegas faces the hapless Jets, coach Jon Gruden isn’t taking them lightly. The Raiders are on the outside looking in right now, but a win could change that.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 23-18-2 Raiders
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: MetLife Stadium
WATCH: CBS
**
TITANS (8-3) VS. BROWNS (8-3)
The Titans are the leaders in the AFC North and face an upstart Browns team which is having its best season in recent memory. Derrick Henry is going to be tough to stop if the Cleveland defense isn’t fully happy.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 35-21 Browns
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 1 pm
WHERE: Nissan Stadium
WATCH: CBS
**
CARDINALS (6-5) VS. RAMS (7-4)
The Cardinals and Rams have a big matchup come Sunday. Los Angeles needs a win to prevent a skid down the stretch of the season while the Cardinals are trying to get back into the win column after an up-and-down season.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 42-38-2 Rams
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 4:05 pm
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
WATCH: FOX
**
SEAHAWKS (8-3) VS. GIANTS (4-7)
The Seahawks and Giants are both division leaders for now. But a loss for either team could change a lot of things. Seattle is likely to win but the Giants have a solid defense that could pose problems.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-9 Tied
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 4:05 pm
WHERE: Lumen Field
WATCH: FOX
**
PACKERS (8-3) VS. EAGLES (3-7-1)
Aaron Rodgers put himself into the MVP conversation last week and on Sunday the Packers welcome the Eagles to Lambeau Field. A Green Bay win would increase the team’s stranglehold on the NFC North.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-15 Packers
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 4:25 pm
WHERE: Lambeau Field
WATCH: CBS
**
CHARGERS (3-8) VS. PATRIOTS (5-6)
The Patriots are among those who could fall out of contention with a loss. The Chargers and Justin Herbert have played well but have not been able to close the door in tight games. It should be a fun matchup to watch in the evening on Sunday.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 22-14-2 Patriots
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 4:25 pm
WHERE: SoFi Stadium
WATCH: CBS
**
CHIEFS (10-1) VS. BRONCOS (4-7)
Patrick Mahomes had a monster game last week and will look to build upon it against the Broncos. Denver is hoping to have its quarterbacks eligible after last week’s COVID-19 crisis.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 66-54 Chiefs
DATE: Dec. 6
TIME (ET): 8:20 pm
WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium
WATCH: NBC
**
STEELERS (11-0) VS. WASHINGTON (4-7)
The Steelers are on a short week. Pittsburgh plays Monday against Washington after beating the Ravens on a rare Wednesday night football game. The Steelers are hoping to keep their undefeated season alive while Washington needs a win to keep pace in the NFC East race.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 42-33-3
DATE: Dec. 7
TIME (ET): 5 pm
WHERE: Heinz Field
WATCH: TBD
**
49ERS (5-6) VS. BILLS (8-3)
The 49ers won’t be able to play at Levi’s Stadium for some time so on Monday night they will host the Bills. Buffalo is leading the AFC East division so the 49ers will have their work cut out for them.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-6 tied
DATE: Dec. 7
TIME (ET): 8:15 pm
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
WATCH: ESPN
**
RAVENS (6-5) VS. COWBOYS (3-8)
The Cowboys and Ravens end Week 13 on Tuesday night. It’s a big game for both teams who are in the middle of a playoff hunt.
ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-1 Ravens
DATE: Dec. 8
TIME (ET): 8:05 pm
WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium
WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon
**