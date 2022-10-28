Broncos GM George Paton defends Russell Wilson's massive contract extension amid 2-5 start

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton defended quarterback Russell Wilson’s massive $245 million contract extension ahead of Sunday’s game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying he still believes that deal "will hold up," despite Wilson’s slow start.

"The results aren't there. Obviously, [it’s] not good enough," Paton told reporters Thursday of the Broncos’ 2-5 start.

"We all need to get better and it starts with me. But I do believe in this football team. I do believe in the people in our building, our coaching staff, that we can turn it around. It’s only seven games."

BRONCOS’ RUSSELL WILSON TO START AGAINST JAGUARS ‘BARRING ANY SETBACKS’

Wilson’s lackluster start in Denver has been a sore spot for Broncos’ fans. He has a completion percentage of just 58.6% for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, and has lost four straight through Week 7.

Denver acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a massive trade back in March, which included handing over two first-round picks, two second-rounders, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock.

Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension that will see the nine-time Pro Bowler earn $165 million in guarantees — a decision that Paton is now being questioned over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We considered everything. We just wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle," Paton said of agreeing to the deal before seeing Wilson play in Denver. "We had seen how Russ was in the offseason and training camp. We felt really good about Russ — we feel really good about Russ. Just really wanted to get ahead of it.

"We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about Russ."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson will start for the Broncos on Sunday, barring any issues with his recent hamstring injury.

"I think we’re a work in progress, I feel like we’re going to get it," Paton said. "We’ve been very close, and I hope this Sunday you can see it."