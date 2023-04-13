Expand / Collapse search
WNBA
Published

Brittney Griner says she will 'continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas'

Griner announced she'll be releasing a memoir detailing her experience in Russia

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 13

Brittney Griner appeared at a women's empowerment luncheon Thursday in New York held by Rev. Al Sharpton, days after announcing she'll be releasing a memoir detailing her Russian jail experience.

Griner thanked those who advocated for her release and said she wants to return the favor.

"Everyone in this room that came together, that sent up every prayer, it reached me while I was there," Griner said. "I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas."

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait Jan. 13, 2022, at the Mercury practice facility in Phoenix, Ariz. 

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait Jan. 13, 2022, at the Mercury practice facility in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Griner's release came with some backlash because she was brought home in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout while retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remained in a Russian jail.

Sharpton presented Griner with an award, saluting the strength she exhibited during her detainment.

Grinder said she had a "harrowing experience" in Russia.

"I arrived in Moscow to rejoin the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team and was immediately detained at the airport. That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share," Griner wrote in a post on Instagram

Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian Jail.

Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian Jail. (U.S. Army South photo/Miguel Negron)

"The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world."

Her book will highlight her nearly 10-month-long detainment, her trial, the efforts to bring her home and the beginning of the #WeAreBG movement. 

The Phoenix Mercury displayed Brittney Griner No. 42 towels prior to a game against the Chicago Sky Aug. 14, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Phoenix Mercury displayed Brittney Griner No. 42 towels prior to a game against the Chicago Sky Aug. 14, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Griner will be back with the Phoenix Mercury for the upcoming WNBA season.