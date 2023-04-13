Brittney Griner says she will 'continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas'

Brittney Griner appeared at a women's empowerment luncheon Thursday in New York held by Rev. Al Sharpton, days after announcing she'll be releasing a memoir detailing her Russian jail experience.

Griner thanked those who advocated for her release and said she wants to return the favor.

"Everyone in this room that came together, that sent up every prayer, it reached me while I was there," Griner said. "I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas."

Griner's release came with some backlash because she was brought home in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout while retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remained in a Russian jail.

Sharpton presented Griner with an award, saluting the strength she exhibited during her detainment.

Grinder said she had a "harrowing experience" in Russia.

"I arrived in Moscow to rejoin the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team and was immediately detained at the airport. That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share," Griner wrote in a post on Instagram.

"The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world."

Her book will highlight her nearly 10-month-long detainment, her trial, the efforts to bring her home and the beginning of the #WeAreBG movement.

Griner will be back with the Phoenix Mercury for the upcoming WNBA season.