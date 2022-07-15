Expand / Collapse search
WNBA
Published

Brittney Griner had doctor’s recommendation for medical cannabis in U.S.

Griner faces 10 years in prison if convicted

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Brittney Griner was back in a Russian courtroom on Friday and a lawyer for the WNBA star presented a doctor's note recommending the use of medical cannabis in order to treat pain. 

Griner, who pleaded guilty to drug charges last Thursday, has been held in Russia since February after Russian authorities say they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. The guilty plea does not bring an end to the trial. 

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. 

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.  (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health," lawyer Maria Blagovolina said.

Griner’s lawyers also presented evidence that Griner had undergone anti-doping tests, which did not return any positive results. 

In recent weeks, there has been mounting pressure on the Biden administration to bring the two-time Olympic gold medalist home, with news coming to light that Griner penned a letter to President Biden asking for his help in obtaining her release from a Russian prison and her safe return to the States. 

A decal in honor of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury is displayed on the side of the court during the 2022 AT&amp;amp;T WNBA All-Star Game on July 10, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

A decal in honor of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury is displayed on the side of the court during the 2022 AT&amp;amp;T WNBA All-Star Game on July 10, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I’m terrified I might be here forever," she wrote in an excerpt, per ESPN. "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other detainees … Please do all you can to bring us home."

While Griner’s colleagues in the WNBA have been outspoken with their support for the Phoenix Mercury star, Griner’s Russian basketball teammates spoke out on behalf of their teammate on Thursday. 

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner smiles inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. 

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner smiles inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.  (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Griner's lawyer, Griner, who plays for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg, received support from team captain Yevgenia Belyakova on Thursday. 

"It was an extremely emotional day for Brittney, who was touched by the appearance of the club director, head physician and her teammate, who gave an extremely positive description of our client both personally and professionally," Blagovolina said.

Griner is next expected in court on July 26.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.