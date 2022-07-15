Brittney Griner had doctor’s recommendation for medical cannabis in U.S.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittney Griner was back in a Russian courtroom on Friday and a lawyer for the WNBA star presented a doctor's note recommending the use of medical cannabis in order to treat pain.

Griner, who pleaded guilty to drug charges last Thursday, has been held in Russia since February after Russian authorities say they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. The guilty plea does not bring an end to the trial.

"The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health," lawyer Maria Blagovolina said.

Griner’s lawyers also presented evidence that Griner had undergone anti-doping tests, which did not return any positive results.

In recent weeks, there has been mounting pressure on the Biden administration to bring the two-time Olympic gold medalist home, with news coming to light that Griner penned a letter to President Biden asking for his help in obtaining her release from a Russian prison and her safe return to the States.

"I’m terrified I might be here forever," she wrote in an excerpt, per ESPN. "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other detainees … Please do all you can to bring us home."

While Griner’s colleagues in the WNBA have been outspoken with their support for the Phoenix Mercury star, Griner’s Russian basketball teammates spoke out on behalf of their teammate on Thursday.

According to Griner's lawyer, Griner, who plays for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg, received support from team captain Yevgenia Belyakova on Thursday.

"It was an extremely emotional day for Brittney, who was touched by the appearance of the club director, head physician and her teammate, who gave an extremely positive description of our client both personally and professionally," Blagovolina said.

Griner is next expected in court on July 26.

