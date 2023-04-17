Expand / Collapse search
Brittany Matthews defends Jackson Mahomes, Chiefs star’s brother, amid scrutiny: ‘It’s best to just shut up'

Jackson Mahomes was accused of assault in March

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Brittany Matthews, the wife of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, came to the defense of her brother-in-law on social media Sunday, calling his critics "ignorant."

Matthews, 27, answered a number of questions about her life and marriage to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback when one user asked about the criticism her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, receives. 

Patrick Mahomes, second from left, looks at a photo with a friend while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, right, chat during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. 

Patrick Mahomes, second from left, looks at a photo with a friend while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, right, chat during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"They are ignorant," she responded in her Instagram Stories. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

She continued: "So it’s best to just shut up."

Jackson Mahomes has found himself at the center of several controversies over the years. 

Most recently, the younger Mahomes brother was being investigated for allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a Kansas restaurant, The Kansas City star reported in March. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) brother Jackson Mahomes before an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs on January 21, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) brother Jackson Mahomes before an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs on January 21, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.  ( Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Brandan Davies said at the time. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  ( Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Mahomes also came under fire in October 2021 after doing a TikTok dance on the Sean Taylor memorial logo that was on FedExField for a game against the Washington Commanders. Both Matthews and Mahomes have faced an overwhelming amount of criticism online. 

In February, Matthews spoke out on social media after Joe Rogan and co-hosts on his podcast made comments about her and Jackson Mahomes. 

"Something about grown men talking s--- about someone’s wife is real weird," Matthews said. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.