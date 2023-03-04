Brother of Patrick Mahomes accused of assault by restaurant owner and waiter: report

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes , is being investigated for allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissed the female owner of an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant last Saturday.

While authorities would not release a report on the alleged incident, police have been reviewing the restaurant's surveillance video recordings, according to The Kansas City Star .

"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf," the police said in a statement to the publication. "The department is still investigating . Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS."

The owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, told The Star that Jackson Mahomes grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn said, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Brandan Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

According to the report, Jackson Mahomes arrived at the restaurant last Saturday with five friends. The group went into the basement office and denied the 19-year-old male waiter entry.

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason," the waiter said, "and I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out. . . . And he’s like, ‘No, get out, get out.’"

The group then went into the VIP room upstairs, where Vaughn said she smelled the aroma of marijuana .

Mahomes asked Vaughn to speak privately about the shoving incident shortly afterward, which was when the alleged assault occurred.

"I was in shock," Vaughn said. "It’s disgusting," she said she told Mahomes. "Like you’re a child, and he was trying to say ‘We should be a power couple, and I’m like, ‘Clearly you’re out of your mind right now.’"

In a photograph provided to The Star, Vaughn reportedly had a faint bruise on her neck.

While the waiter has not filed charges, Vaughn told the publication that police plan on pursuing her alleged sexual assault.

"Even without you wanting to press charges, we’re going to proceed anyways," she said the investigating officers told her. "So it’s in your best interest to cooperate. So we’re like, ‘OK, of course we are.’"